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What I Read in July by roachling
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What I Read in July

I've read Dave Pigeon before, but started this series with Jasper recently as he's the perfect age, so counting them in my reads again too! Squirrel and Duck was also one I read to Jasper, but I read it so I'm counting it!

The rest were all good too.

31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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