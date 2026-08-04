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Work day by roachling
Photo 5015

Work day

Haven't been to this reserve since April... so green and shady now.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, boy mum, 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore so my project for...
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