What I Read in January

I've had a Jonny Five kind of a month (remember him, from the film short Circuit?!) - couldn't get enough of reading and was whizzing through books when I was able to sit and read.



You might also call it a mid life crisis month or something looking at the titles, haha!



Lots of good books here though.



The Manifest books I loved. Winter was re-read, first read 6 or 8 years ago. The Hobbit was a first time read for me (I haven't seen the film either). I only read it because Jasper is reading it with his dad and I kept hearing about it and had no idea what he was talking about, I it seemed wrong that my 4 year old should have read it before me!). I didn't really like it though... found it a bit dull to be honest.



Fast asleep was a really interesting read too. I use to really struggle to sleep when I was younger - I don't now - so the book wasn't helpful in that way for me (I need one on how to wake up!!) but it was interesting and a worthy read despite not needing help to fall asleep.



The Phantom of the Opera had been sitting on my shelf for 24 years waitng to be read (I've seen various film versions but bever read it) so I'm pleased to have finally ticked it off! The copy here isn't the same one I bought all those years ago as I bought another to fit my classics collection, but it's taken me that long to actually read it!



I started this year with 52 unread books on the shelf and I'm hoping to end the year with that figure at 20 or under. Not a bad start this month. Out of 11 read, 2 were from the library, 1 was a re-read, 2 were newly purchased and 5 were off the unread shelf (plus the hobbit, belonging to my husband).