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What I read in June by roachling
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What I read in June

2025
A very good pile - would highly recommend Raising Hare.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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JackieR ace
Loved Raising Hare!
July 27th, 2026  
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