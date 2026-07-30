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Green Man by roachling
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Green Man

Another from Stoney Middleton, where the barn owl features... I really liked this green man too.

Barn Owl - https://365project.org/roachling/365/2026-07-30
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 4 year old. 2025 is my 14th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
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