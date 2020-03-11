Previous
Too close for comfort. by rob257
Too close for comfort.

Should have been "hoofing it", but everything but my "trigger finger froze". About 12 feet away and big! Wish I'd been able to get more of him in the frame, but I'm thankful for what I got. Maybe next time! ;-)
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Rob Crosby

@rob257
Rank amateur: spend as much time as possible in my kayak when in Maine but the gators in Florida make me nervous so I...
