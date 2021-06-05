Sign up
Photo 970
Checking on the Loons
Found this beauty on a very small (50X20 foot) patch of dry land in the middle of a pond. Right next to an active loon nest. Fortunately the nest was undisturbed and the deer, along with her faun, swam to a near shore.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Rob Crosby
@rob257
Rank amateur: spend as much time as possible in my kayak when in Maine but the gators in Florida make me nervous so I...
Photo Details
Lin
ace
Wonderful capture
July 1st, 2021
