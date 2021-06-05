Previous
Checking on the Loons by rob257
Photo 970

Checking on the Loons

Found this beauty on a very small (50X20 foot) patch of dry land in the middle of a pond. Right next to an active loon nest. Fortunately the nest was undisturbed and the deer, along with her faun, swam to a near shore.
Rob Crosby

@rob257
Lin ace
Wonderful capture
July 1st, 2021  
