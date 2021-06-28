Previous
Loon with new chick. by rob257
Photo 971

Loon with new chick.

Sadly one of two chicks didn't make it. This one , so far, is doing well.
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Rob Crosby

@rob257
Rank amateur: spend as much time as possible in my kayak when in Maine but the gators in Florida make me nervous so I...
