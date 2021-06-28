Sign up
Photo 971
Loon with new chick.
Sadly one of two chicks didn't make it. This one , so far, is doing well.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
0
0
Rob Crosby
@rob257
Rank amateur: spend as much time as possible in my kayak when in Maine but the gators in Florida make me nervous so I...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
28th June 2021 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
