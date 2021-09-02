Previous
Brighton west pier by robboconnor
Brighton west pier

A quick snap of the west pier in Brighton its over exposed by a long way but it kind of works and adds to the bleakness of the ruins
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
