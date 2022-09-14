Previous
Buckingham Palace by robboconnor
Buckingham Palace

I was working in London just before the queens funeral. So I took a walk down to the palace late that evening, only armed with my iPhone, the Union flag at half mast was a poignant reminder of events
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Robb Oconnor

