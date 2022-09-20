Previous
Where’s the bird seed? by robboconnor
32 / 365

Where’s the bird seed?

A quick iPhone snap of a robin inside the local range store, funnily enough he was in the pet aisle
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
11% complete

