The wild table of love by robboconnor
43 / 365

The wild table of love

Close up detail of an amazing sculpture beside St Paul’s Cathedral in London featuring a dining table of wild animals
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England I’m mid fifties used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now I’ve decided...
