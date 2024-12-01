Previous
My buddy and I by robboconnor
75 / 365

My buddy and I

As a train driver it’s nice to see something different. The royal train locomotive ( not on royal duty sadly next to my class 377 Electrostar at London Victoria
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England Ive just turned 60. I used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now...
23% complete

