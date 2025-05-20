Previous
Little friend by robboconnor
Little friend

This Robin sat next to me to me in a local garden centre so could resist a shot
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England Ive just turned 60. I used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now...
