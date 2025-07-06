Previous
ABBA sounds by robboconnor
88 / 365

ABBA sounds

ABBA tribute band on stage at the Bandstand in Eastbourne. Typically as an open air venue on my birthday it was pouring rain
iPhone 15 pro max
6th July 2025

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England Ive just turned 60. I used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now...
