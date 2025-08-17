Previous
Noisy neighbours by robboconnor
Noisy neighbours

RAF typhoon jet on the coast at Eastbourne during Airbourne the local air show
Fuji xt4/Tamron 18-300
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England Ive just turned 60. I used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now...
  My 365 day project to reinvigorate my hobby
  • X-T4
  17th August 2025
