Spitfire summer by robboconnor
Spitfire summer

Restored spitfire flying from Biggin Hill Airport to the south coast
Fuji xt4 / Tamron 18-300mm
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Robb Oconnor

@robboconnor
Living in Eastbourne,in England Ive just turned 60. I used to photograph a lot when I was younger, then life got in the way, now...
25% complete

