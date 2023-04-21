Next
Two Solitudes by robertallanbear
1 / 365

Two Solitudes

I photographed this scene while traveling through a backroad near the town of Banff, in Canada's Banff National Park. I was attracted by its simplicity.
21st April 2023 21st Apr 23

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear


Photo Details

