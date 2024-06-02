Previous
Sun and Cloud by robertallanbear
Sun and Cloud

I composed this image close to where I live, on the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. There is just a hint of rainbow.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
