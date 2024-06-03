Sign up
5 / 365
Winter Triangles
I photographed this winter scene near the town of Canmore, in Alberta, Canada, and on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Robert Allan Bear
@robertallanbear
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
1st January 2024 12:17pm
snow
winter
trees
canada
mountains
rocky mountains
