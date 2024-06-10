Sign up
Mourning Doves
This image of two Mourning Doves was composed during a visit to Southern California. Beautiful birds, in my opinion, and makers of soulful music. And watching them interact at length can lead one to believe that true love does exist in nature.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Robert Allan Bear
@robertallanbear
365
Canon EOS R5
11th February 2024 10:03am
nature
birds
music
beauty
