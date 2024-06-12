Sign up
14 / 365
Writing-on-Stone
I composed this image while visiting Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada, a place known for its petroglyphs and hoodoos. Neither of these are portrayed in this image, but I liked its rock formations and reflections.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
Robert Allan Bear
@robertallanbear
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th October 2018 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
water
,
canada
,
colour
,
alberta
,
tranquility
,
rock formations
