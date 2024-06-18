Previous
Paradise Canyon by robertallanbear
Paradise Canyon

I composed this image while hiking in Paradise Canyon, near St. George, Utah. It is said that the Mormons, when they first moved to this area, referred to it as "The place God visits to rest."
18th June 2024

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
Mark St Clair
Love all the colors from the mountains
June 18th, 2024  
Robert Allan Bear
Thanks, Mark. I greatly appreciate. And yes - I find the rock formations and their colours in southern Utah to be spellbinding.
June 18th, 2024  
