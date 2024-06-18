Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
Paradise Canyon
I composed this image while hiking in Paradise Canyon, near St. George, Utah. It is said that the Mormons, when they first moved to this area, referred to it as "The place God visits to rest."
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Robert Allan Bear
@robertallanbear
20
photos
11
followers
9
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
17th March 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Mark St Clair
ace
Love all the colors from the mountains
June 18th, 2024
Robert Allan Bear
@frodob
Thanks, Mark. I greatly appreciate. And yes - I find the rock formations and their colours in southern Utah to be spellbinding.
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close