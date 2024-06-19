Previous
Sand, Sand, Everywhere by robertallanbear
Sand, Sand, Everywhere

I composed this image while visiting Pink Coral Sand Dunes State Park, in Southern Utah, and actually climbed this particular dune. It's massive, and it was a struggle.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Robert Allan Bear

@robertallanbear
Mark St Clair ace
I like the shading in the sand from the sun
June 19th, 2024  
