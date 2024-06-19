Sign up
22 / 365
Sand, Sand, Everywhere
I composed this image while visiting Pink Coral Sand Dunes State Park, in Southern Utah, and actually climbed this particular dune. It's massive, and it was a struggle.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
10th April 2024 10:40am
Tags
sand
,
nature
,
utah
,
beauty
,
travels
,
pink coral sand dunes state park
Mark St Clair
ace
I like the shading in the sand from the sun
June 19th, 2024
