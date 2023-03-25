Previous
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada by robfalbo
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada

Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Earth Hour is observed annually on the last Saturday of March and is a symbol of our commitment to the planet.

Created by the World Wide Fund for Nature (W.W.F.) the day encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Nottawasaga Bay at sunrise.

25th March 2023

Rob Falbo

