Collingwood, Ontario, Canada

Photo of the day... Earth Hour

© Rob Falbo



Earth Hour is observed annually on the last Saturday of March and is a symbol of our commitment to the planet.



Created by the World Wide Fund for Nature (W.W.F.) the day encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.



Nottawasaga Bay at sunrise.



