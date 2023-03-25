Sign up
11 / 365
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
Photo of the day... Earth Hour
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Earth Hour is observed annually on the last Saturday of March and is a symbol of our commitment to the planet.
Created by the World Wide Fund for Nature (W.W.F.) the day encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
Nottawasaga Bay at sunrise.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Tags
nature
,
water
,
sun
,
canada
,
sunrise
,
earth
,
ontario
,
collingwood
,
naturelover
,
nottawasaga
