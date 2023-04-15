Previous
Ferry Ride ~ Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Ferry Ride ~ Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

A 15 minute ferry ride to Centre Island, the most popular of the three Toronto islands.
15th April 2023

