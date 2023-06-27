Previous
Manzanillo, Cuba by robfalbo
105 / 365

Manzanillo, Cuba

Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

The water was exceptionally still and tranquil. As smooth as glass.

Manzanillo, in eastern Cuba, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.

It is a port city in the Granma Province on the Gulf of Guacanayabo. Access by sea is limited by the coral reefs of Cayo Perla.

Original film photo digitized.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful and peaceful scene, beautifully captured.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise