105 / 365
Manzanillo, Cuba
Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba
© Rob Falbo
The water was exceptionally still and tranquil. As smooth as glass.
Manzanillo, in eastern Cuba, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.
It is a port city in the Granma Province on the Gulf of Guacanayabo. Access by sea is limited by the coral reefs of Cayo Perla.
Original film photo digitized.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
nature
,
water
,
boats
,
peace
,
summer
,
boating
,
cuba
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and peaceful scene, beautifully captured.
June 27th, 2023
