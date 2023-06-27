Manzanillo, Cuba

Photo of the day... Manzanillo, Cuba

© Rob Falbo



The water was exceptionally still and tranquil. As smooth as glass.



Manzanillo, in eastern Cuba, sits near the delta of the Cauto River, the longest river in the Caribbean.



It is a port city in the Granma Province on the Gulf of Guacanayabo. Access by sea is limited by the coral reefs of Cayo Perla.



Original film photo digitized.