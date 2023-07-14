Michael Jackson’s Childhood Home ~ Gary, Indiana

Photo of the day…

2300 Jackson St, Gary, Indiana USA

© Rob Falbo



While on a road trip stop, I asked the Denny’s waitress...



“What’s there to do in Gary?”



She informed us that Michael Jackson’s Childhood Home was just down the road. The home was purchased in 1950 for $8,500. The family moved to L.A. in 1969 but still own the home today.

