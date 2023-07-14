Sign up
Previous
122 / 365
Michael Jackson’s Childhood Home ~ Gary, Indiana
Photo of the day…
2300 Jackson St, Gary, Indiana USA
© Rob Falbo
While on a road trip stop, I asked the Denny’s waitress...
“What’s there to do in Gary?”
She informed us that Michael Jackson’s Childhood Home was just down the road. The home was purchased in 1950 for $8,500. The family moved to L.A. in 1969 but still own the home today.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
122
photos
5
followers
5
following
33% complete
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
14th July 2023 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
