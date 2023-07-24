Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
Saw Shark
Photo of the day... Smile
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada,
Toronto, Ontario.
© Rob Falbo
“If you're reading this...
Congratulations, you're alive.
If that's not something to smile about,
then I don't know what is.”
~ Chad Sugg,
A photo is of a saw shark.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Views
0
Album
365
water
fish
aquarium
canada
toronto
ontario
sawshark
