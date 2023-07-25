Previous
Happy" Stingrays by robfalbo
133 / 365

Happy" Stingrays

Photo of the day... Happy" Stingrays.
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada,
Toronto, Ontario.
© Rob Falbo

A pair of "happy" Stingrays.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

