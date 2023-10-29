Previous
Kahlua by robfalbo
229 / 365

Kahlua

Photo of the day... #nationalcatday
© Rob Falbo (2023)

National Cat Day is observed in the U.S. on October 29 each year with the same holiday being celebrated in Canada on August 8.

Every day should be cat day!
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Diana ace
I so agree, with me it is! This almost looks like my Minky. I love drinking Kahlua and should have named my cat after it too ;-)
October 29th, 2023  
