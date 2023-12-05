Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
266 / 365
Footprints in the Snow
Photo of the day... Footprints in the Snow
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
"The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different."
— J.B. Priestley
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
266
photos
18
followers
47
following
72% complete
View this month »
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
16th November 2022 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
woodbridge
,
canada
,
footprints
,
ontario
,
canadian flag
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close