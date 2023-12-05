Previous
Footprints in the Snow by robfalbo
Footprints in the Snow

Footprints in the Snow
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

"The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of a world and wake up in another quite different."
— J.B. Priestley
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
