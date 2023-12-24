Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
Merry Christmas
Photo of the day... Merry Christmas
© Rob Falbo
From our Family to yours...
A fovourite of mine from my daughter...
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
285
photos
34
followers
90
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
16th December 2019 6:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
happy holidays
,
merry christmas
,
greetings
,
snow flakes
Diana
ace
I love this, Merry Christmas to you and your family Rob!
December 24th, 2023
