Merry Christmas by robfalbo
285 / 365

Merry Christmas

Photo of the day... Merry Christmas
© Rob Falbo

From our Family to yours...

A fovourite of mine from my daughter...
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
78% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, Merry Christmas to you and your family Rob!
December 24th, 2023  
