Little Ballerinas by robfalbo
333 / 365

Little Ballerinas

Little Ballerinas
© Rob Falbo

The best preparation for tomorrow is doing your best today.
~ H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
10th February 2024

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Joy's Focus ace
Absolutely adorable!
February 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
February 10th, 2024  
Zilli
Too cute!
February 10th, 2024  
