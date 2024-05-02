Food for thought... (2)

Previous
Photo of the day... Storefront Display
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Full photo version of previous post has a different look and feel.

Awesome storefront display at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto's "Corso Italia" district.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

