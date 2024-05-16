Sign up
Photo 429
Pizzo
Photo of the day... Pizzo
© Rob Falbo
The quaint seaside town of Pizzo offers the quintessential southern Italian experience with its charming streets and famous “centro storico.”
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
429
Tags
italy
,
streets
,
calabria
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking street shot.
May 16th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Love this street shot. Are these pictures from past travels?
May 16th, 2024
Martyn Drage
Great shot. Looks lovely
May 16th, 2024
