Pizzo by robfalbo
Pizzo

Photo of the day... Pizzo
© Rob Falbo

The quaint seaside town of Pizzo offers the quintessential southern Italian experience with its charming streets and famous “centro storico.”
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking street shot.
May 16th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Love this street shot. Are these pictures from past travels?
May 16th, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Great shot. Looks lovely
May 16th, 2024  
