Previous
Hug your cat by robfalbo
Photo 443

Hug your cat

Photo of the day... Hug Your Cat Day
© Rob Falbo

Today (May 30) is International Hug Your Cat Day... Enough said.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Just the sweetest photo!
May 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Didn't know that, Rob! Thanks for the info and the very sweet photo! :-) I have three cats which will now be expecting my hugs...I expect! LOL One of them isn't too into being hugged, however. So, we shall see how that goes!
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise