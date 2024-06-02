Previous
Scenic Drive by robfalbo
Scenic Drive

Photo of the day... Scenic Drive
N/E Wyoming into South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

With over 600 species of wildlife in the State of Wyoming you're bound to run into a few.
2nd June 2024

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

