Mimico Cruising Club by robfalbo
Photo 447

Mimico Cruising Club

Mimico Cruising Club, Toronto
© Rob Falbo

A close up shot of the lighthouse located in beautiful Humber Bay Park.

Original Film Photo digitized
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Rob Falbo

