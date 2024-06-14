Previous
Nature by robfalbo
Photo 458

Nature

Photo of the day… Nature
Varysburg, New York
© Rob Falbo

Walk tall as the trees, live strong as the mountains, be gentle as the spring winds, keep the warmth of the summer sun in your heart and the great spirit will always be with you.

~Native American proverb
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nicely captured.
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise