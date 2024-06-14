Sign up
Previous
Photo 458
Nature
Photo of the day… Nature
Varysburg, New York
© Rob Falbo
Walk tall as the trees, live strong as the mountains, be gentle as the spring winds, keep the warmth of the summer sun in your heart and the great spirit will always be with you.
~Native American proverb
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
nature
,
trees
Dave
ace
Nicely captured.
June 14th, 2024
