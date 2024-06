Cape Breton Island

Photo of the day... Cape Breton Island

Nova Scotia, Canada

© Rob Falbo



A fav of mine for Canada Day Weekend...



"As the largest urban area on Cape Breton and the island’s historical capital, Sydney is the perfect mix of metropolitan charm and down home hospitality. As with many Nova Scotian communities on the ocean, the heart of Sydney is its waterfront." ~novascotia.com



On a drive from Sydney to Halifax in 2005, I experienced one of the most spectacular views (and lobster dinner) that Canada has to offer.