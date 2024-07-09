Previous
The Horse Whisperer. by robfalbo
The Horse Whisperer.

For one to fly, one needs only to take the reins. ~ Melissa James

(Denice Muzzatti photo - great photo of my daughter, I had to post)
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
