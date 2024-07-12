Sign up
Previous
Photo 486
"Menacing Look"
Photo of the day... "Menacing Look"
Indian Shores, Florida, USA
© Rob Falbo
This guy was following me around, chasing and snapping at me. I had to document him for posterity.
Indian Shores is close to the hustle and bustle of Clearwater, Tampa and St. Pete, but far away enough to enjoy the tranquility of the uncrowded "blue-green" Gulf of Mexico waters.
Good Times!
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
usa
,
indian
,
florida
,
shores
