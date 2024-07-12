"Menacing Look"

Indian Shores, Florida, USA

This guy was following me around, chasing and snapping at me. I had to document him for posterity.



Indian Shores is close to the hustle and bustle of Clearwater, Tampa and St. Pete, but far away enough to enjoy the tranquility of the uncrowded "blue-green" Gulf of Mexico waters.



