Previous
Photo 495
Ice Cream
Photo of the day...
© Rob Falbo
Today is National Ice Cream Day.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
495
photos
103
followers
278
following
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
Tags
fun
,
ice cream
,
italy
,
tropea
gloria jones
ace
Big smile and scrumptious ice cream delight :)
July 21st, 2024
