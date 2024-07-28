Previous
"Keep your eye on the ball" by robfalbo
Photo 502

"Keep your eye on the ball"

Photo of the day… National Soccer Day
© Rob Falbo

National Soccer Day is celebrated annually on July 28. It honors and celebrates soccer — one of the world’s most competitive and popular sports.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Terrific sports action capture
July 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant!
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great action shot
July 28th, 2024  
