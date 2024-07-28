Sign up
Photo 502
"Keep your eye on the ball"
Photo of the day… National Soccer Day
© Rob Falbo
National Soccer Day is celebrated annually on July 28. It honors and celebrates soccer — one of the world’s most competitive and popular sports.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
fun
,
sports
,
canada
,
soccer
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Terrific sports action capture
July 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant!
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great action shot
July 28th, 2024
