Qadesh by robfalbo
Photo 503

Qadesh

Photo of the day... "Qadesh"
The Female Siberian Tiger
© Rob Falbo

International Tiger Day is celebrated annually on July 29. The tiger enjoys the reputation of being the largest of the world’s big cats. A tiger can be easily identified with its distinctive orange and black stripes on its face and body.

Not sure if Qadesh is still with us, but she definitely was the gentlest tiger I have ever met. I had the pleasure of photographing her up close and personal on many occasions.

She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo…
July 29th, 2024  
