Previous
“Italian Design” by robfalbo
Photo 508

“Italian Design”

Photo of the day... “Italian Design”
Triennale Milano (at Linate airport)
Milan, Italy
© Rob Falbo

A selection of historical pieces representing the permanent collection of the Triennale Milano Italian Design Museum.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise