Photo 508
“Italian Design”
Photo of the day... “Italian Design”
Triennale Milano (at Linate airport)
Milan, Italy
© Rob Falbo
A selection of historical pieces representing the permanent collection of the Triennale Milano Italian Design Museum.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
italy
,
design
,
milan
