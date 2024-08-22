Bumblebee

Photo of the day… Bumblebee in Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA

© Rob Falbo



West of downtown Stillwater, a must-see attraction, Bumblebee from Transformers. On the East side you can see Optimus Prime.



It is so detailed you can tell they took their time building this, as the amount of detail is staggering.



Stillwater is located 60 miles (97 km) north-northeast of downtown Oklahoma City.



I dressed up this photo to make a poster for my kids.