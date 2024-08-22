Sign up
Photo 527
Bumblebee
Photo of the day… Bumblebee in Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA
© Rob Falbo
West of downtown Stillwater, a must-see attraction, Bumblebee from Transformers. On the East side you can see Optimus Prime.
It is so detailed you can tell they took their time building this, as the amount of detail is staggering.
Stillwater is located 60 miles (97 km) north-northeast of downtown Oklahoma City.
I dressed up this photo to make a poster for my kids.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
bumblebee
,
photo-art
