Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 560
Central Park, NYC
Photo of the day... Bethesda Fountain, New York ~ Central Park
© Rob Falbo
The hustle and bustle of people gathering in central park at one of the world's most well-known fountains.
The fountain, 26 feet high by 96 feet wide features the eight-foot bronze Angel of the Waters sculpture. The angel stands above four cherubim representing health, purity, temperance, and peace.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
560
photos
104
followers
283
following
153% complete
View this month »
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nyc
,
new york
,
park
,
outdoors
,
people
,
central
,
bethesda
,
fountain"
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close