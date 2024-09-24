Previous
Central Park, NYC by robfalbo
Central Park, NYC

Photo of the day... Bethesda Fountain, New York ~ Central Park
© Rob Falbo

The hustle and bustle of people gathering in central park at one of the world's most well-known fountains.

The fountain, 26 feet high by 96 feet wide features the eight-foot bronze Angel of the Waters sculpture. The angel stands above four cherubim representing health, purity, temperance, and peace.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
