Central Park, NYC

Photo of the day... Bethesda Fountain, New York ~ Central Park

© Rob Falbo



The hustle and bustle of people gathering in central park at one of the world's most well-known fountains.



The fountain, 26 feet high by 96 feet wide features the eight-foot bronze Angel of the Waters sculpture. The angel stands above four cherubim representing health, purity, temperance, and peace.