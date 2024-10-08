Previous
Automated Pizzeria by robfalbo
Automated Pizzeria

Photo of the day… Pizza 24/7
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

PizzaForno is a revolutionary automated pizzeria (aka pizza vending machine) that serves up fresh, hot pizzas in minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, each pizza is baked to perfection in our patented pulsed air convection ovens.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh wow, very cool.
October 8th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice find. But, is it any good?
October 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Yes, was it any good?
October 8th, 2024  
