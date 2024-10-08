Sign up
Previous
Photo 574
Automated Pizzeria
Photo of the day… Pizza 24/7
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo
PizzaForno is a revolutionary automated pizzeria (aka pizza vending machine) that serves up fresh, hot pizzas in minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, each pizza is baked to perfection in our patented pulsed air convection ovens.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
3
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
pizza
pizza
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh wow, very cool.
October 8th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice find. But, is it any good?
October 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Yes, was it any good?
October 8th, 2024
